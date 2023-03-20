Possession of flats delayed by over 10 yrs, buyers stage dharna

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 19

Over hundred buyers of flats in a society here staged a demonstration today against the builder and the authorities concerned for the unusual delay in delivery of flats booked more than 10 years ago.

“We have not been given flats in society coming up in Sector 80 here despite depositing 90 to 95 per cent of the cost,” said Jagmohan Gupta, one of the applicants.

Alleging that the company — Ansal Crown Infrabuild — had cheated around 550 buyers, he said the project launched way back in 2006 was incomplete till date.

Another applicant Sanjay Kumar claimed that flats, which were to be given in 2013, had not been handed over to buyers despite the fact that majority of them had deposited upto 95 per cent of the cost several years ago.

He said while many buyers had taken loans from banks to pay for the flats, failure to get possession even after 10 to 13 years had been catastrophic as they had been burdened with loan EMIs and the rent they had been paying till date.

Rakesh Malhotra, president, the Ansal Crown Heights Buyers Association, claimed that some applicants, who were elderly, had been unable to pursue their fight for getting the possession of their flats. He alleged that while false assurances were being given for the past many years by company representatives, applicants were in a shock as they had neither been given flats nor the amount deposited refunded with interest.

He said buyers would be forced to resort to indefinite fast if the authorities failed to intervene on the issue and provide relief to them soon. Representatives of the builder company were unavailable for their comments in this connection.