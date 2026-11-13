Post-Diwali farm fires trigger seven-day alert across Haryana

With stubble-burning incidents witnessing a sudden spike around Diwali in parts of Haryana, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed district authorities to remain on high alert for the next seven days and intensify surveillance to prevent further farm fires.

A two-member team of the commission, comprising technical member Dr SD Atri and Scientist-B Dr Gajender Kumar Gaurav, is visiting the state to assess the ground situation, review crop residue management measures and compare farm fire data for the past three years.

During a review meeting in Kaithal, attended by Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other senior officials from Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Jind, Atri stressed the need for strict vigil in villages identified as vulnerable to stubble burning. He called for coordination among the district administration, police, Agriculture Department and farmers, warning against any laxity in enforcement.

The team observed that farm fires had largely remained under control before Diwali but increased around the festival, making the coming week crucial for preventing further deterioration in air quality.

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Haryana has recorded 218 stubble-burning incidents so far this season, with Kaithal accounting for the highest 67, followed by Jind (27), Karnal (22) and Kurukshetra (19). The state had reported 464 incidents during the corresponding period last year, 1,020 in 2024 and 1,813 in 2023.

Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Aparajita said 44 FIRs had been registered against farmers, while fines totalling Rs 1.60 lakh had been imposed. Notices had also been issued to 45 officials for lapses in monitoring. The district has deployed flying squads, drones and sensors, besides making agricultural machinery available for crop residue management.

The commission team will visit Hisar and Fatehabad over the next two days, covering hotspots in Hisar district and inspecting a paddy straw pellet-making unit at Khairi village. Officials said eight suspected farm fires had been flagged through satellite surveillance in Hisar, but field inspections confirmed only four.

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Around 70 per cent of paddy harvesting in Hisar is complete. The remaining area is under close watch, with violations inviting FIRs, fines and red entries on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal.