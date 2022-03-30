Post DTP & tehsildar's arrest, major reshuffle in Karnal revenue offices

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 29

Days after the arrest of District Town Planner (DTP) Vikram Kumar and tehsildar, Karnal, Rajbakhsh Arora, in an alleged case of corruption, the district administration has made a massive reshuffle of the dealing hands in the revenue, panchayat and other departments to improve the governance and services.

Transferred 54 data entry operators

39 clerks, assistants, peons

30 patwaris

27 panchayat secretaries

9 kanungos

2 revenue accountants

The step has also been taken to break their long tenure on the same seat, besides a major reshuffle in Karnal tehsil.

As per the data collected by The Tribune, 30 patwaris, nine kanungos, and clerks, assistants and peons, numbering 39, of revenue departments have been transferred from their circles.

Also, 27 village panchayat secretaries have been shifted to other villages from their present posting.

Likewise, 54 data entry operators of various departments have been transferred to other departments from their present offices.

Two revenue accountants (wasil baki navis) have been transferred to other parts of the district.

After the reshuffle, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Anish Yadav, directed the staff to perform their duties with full dedication, honesty and commitment.

“Transfer of the dealing hands has been done in routine to ensure good governance. I have transferred clerks, patwaris, kangungo, secretaries, data entry

operators and others who were sitting on the same seat for a significant time,” added Yadav, DC.

“The performance of the staff would also be strictly be monitored and dereliction from duty would not be accepted,” said the DC Yadav.

“We will ensure works of the public in a fixed time manner,” he said.

The DC further told that the corrupt staff members would be dealt with ironhand.

It is learnt that Vikram Kumar was arrested red-handed by the state vigilance team from his residence in Sector-6 on March 11 while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a coloniser. His driver was also arrested with Rs 5,000. The vigilance team also recovered Rs 78.6 lakh from the residence of Vikram Kumar. On his statement that Tehisldar Rajbakhsh Arora had given Rs 14.5 lakh to him for the NOCs which he had provided for the registration of land in different colonies, the vigilance team arrested the Tehsildar. The vigilance team investigation revealed that it was a well organised nexus of both the officials in which various employees, deed writers, registry clerks and others are said to be involved.