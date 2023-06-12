Post explosives recovery, search op along highways

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 11

Nearly 70 teams, comprising 942 police personnel, conducted combing operation along the national and state highways in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts under the Ambala range to search for explosives.

The operation was conducted in the view of explosives recovered in Shahzadpur last month and under the limits of the Baldev Nagar police station and Shahabad police station last year. The teams screened 752 locations across 306 km along 15 national and state highways.

Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj said: “Taking cognisance of the explosives recovered in Ambala and Kurukshetra, Home Minister Anil Vij had issued directions to conduct combing operations and screen 100 m area on both sides of the national and state highways.”

In Ambala, 31 teams, comprising 420 police personnel, screened 520 locations om 229 km along 10 national and state highways. In Kurukshetra, 28 teams of 441 police personnel conducted combing operations at 206 locations along three national and state highways, while in Yamunanagar, 11 teams of 81 police personnel screened 26 locations.