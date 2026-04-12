Facing criticism over the shortage of medicines and branded drugs, PGIMS Rohtak authorities have initiated steps to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of medicines prescribed during OPD and indoor services.

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As per existing procedure, the institute regularly seeks medicine requirements from the heads of all clinical departments to ensure timely procurement. However, it has come to light, that heads of some departments submit these demands without consulting other faculty members.

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Sources said this results in gaps, as certain medicines prescribed by different doctors are left out of the consolidated demand list, affecting availability during OPD operations.

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Taking serious note of the issue, PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal has written to all department heads, directing them to prepare and submit comprehensive medicine lists in consultation with their faculty. The lists must include both generic and trade names to ensure adequate availability of medicines in the hospital store as well as at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

“The move aims to ensure the procurement of all medicines prescribed by doctors during OPD operations. If generic drugs for a particular condition are not available in the market, other sorts of medicines are procured to meet the requirement. Departments have also been asked to specify the quantity of medicines needed and identify drugs that are not available in generic form,” sources said.

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Sources further pointed out that as per procedure, the medicine lists received from all department heads, are compiled and forwarded to the PGIMS purchase committee for procurement.

“Generally, PGIMS maintains a medicine stock sufficient for at least three months. A procurement window of 45 days is provided to replenish supplies, and fresh demand is raised when the stock falls to around one month. This system is designed to ensure the continuous availability of prescribed medicines at PGIMS,” the sources added.

Confirming the move, Dr Mittal told ‘The Tribune’ that the main objective of the exercise is to ensure the availability of all prescribed medicines at PGIMS so that patients do not have to purchase them from the market.

On April 5, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, during a surprise inspection of the OPD block at PGIMS, flagged the shortage of prescribed medicines after a patient raised the issue with her.

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal has also issued a strict warning to doctors against prescribing branded medicines in violation of rules.

He has also directed that all doctors must prescribe medicines available at the Central Dispensary. In case additional medicines are required, only generic names should be written on OPD slips. He warned that disciplinary action would be taken against those violating the instructions.