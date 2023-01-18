 Post khaps' warning, coach allowed to do practice in Panchkula : The Tribune India

Sandeep singh case

Post khaps' warning, coach allowed to do practice in Panchkula

Post khaps' warning, coach allowed to do practice in Panchkula


Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, January 17

The junior coach who had levelled allegation of sexual harassment against minister Sandeep Singh has been allowed to do practice in Panchkula.

Was shifted to Jhajjar last month

  • The coach was shifted to Jhajjar from Panchkula in December. She had requested for the cancellation of her transfer orders, stating that Jhajjar did not have proper practice facilities
  • The orders for giving her permission to do practice in Panchkula were issued by the office of the Director, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs on Monday
  • The Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat held in Davla village on Sunday served an ultimatum to the state government to sack the accused minister from the Cabinet by January 23

The development came a day after the Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat (a meeting of all khaps) threatened not to let the minister unfurl the Tricolor on the Republic Day. The orders for giving her permission to do practice in Panchkula were issued by the office of the Director, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) on Monday.

Employed at the DSYA, the coach was, last month, shifted to Jhajjar from Panchkula. She had requested for the cancellation of her transfer orders, stating that Jhajjar did not have proper facilities for practice.

Confirming the development, Lalita Malik, District Sports Officer (DSO), Jhajjar, said the coach had not joined at Jhajjar, but had been given the permission to do practice in Panchkula. The Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat held in Davla village on Sunday served an ultimatum to the state government to sack the accused minister from the Cabinet by January 23, otherwise they would not let him hoist the Tricolour on January 26 in any of the districts in the state. The coach belongs to a village in Jhajjar district.

“In December last year, my daughter had requested the DSYA to cancel her transfer orders, pleading that there was no 400m synthetic track for practice in Jhajjar district, while she was an active player and had been preparing for upcoming events. Even more, Jhajjar did not have the facility of gym, steam bath and physio, which were essential for an athlete,” said the coach’s father.

He claimed that his daughter had been practising in Panchkula for the past several years, but was shifted to Jhajjar from Panchkula, while as per the government policy, active players, employed as coach, could not be forced to impart training to players. They were allowed to do practice at the centre of their choice, he added.

Over a fortnight ago, the Chandigarh police had booked Sandeep Singh under sections 354 (assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on the complaint of the coach. Later, Sandeep gave up his sports portfolio. Investigation is on in the case.

Pankaj Nain, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, said all active players/outstanding sports persons (OSPs) employed as coach in his department were allowed to practice wherever their training was going on. No player was ever stopped from practice, he claimed.

“We have instructed all deputy directors (DDs) and DSOs to allow OSPs who are active players, to continue their training at their place,” Nain added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

2
Diaspora

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

3
Punjab

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi says 'Navjot Singh Sidhu will get some role in Congress'

4
Chandigarh

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

5
Punjab

Video: Security breach in Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as man tries to hug him

6
Diaspora

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

7
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

8
World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks 'sincere' talks with India to resolve 'burning' issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

9
Trending

‘Beautiful’ Ladakhi girls dance to 'Ghodey pe sawar' amid snow-capped mountains of Ladakh, netizens can’t get enough of ‘graceful dancers and stunning setting’

10
Nation

Air India urination case: Crew report suggests complainant woman 'instigated' by co-passenger

Don't Miss

View All
Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Top News

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today

Details are awaited

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized

US is putting every ounce of its energy to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official

US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...

JP Nadda to lead saffron party in 2024 poll

JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll

Gets extension as party president

After Pak PM’s offer for talks, his office adds ‘Art 370’ rider

After Pakistan PM's offer for talks with India, his office adds 'Art 370' rider


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Residents stage dharna over civic problems in Tarn Taran

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Mohali Cop uses melody to warn traffic offenders

Nod to ~17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

In 8 years, massive rise in Yamuna's pollution in Delhi

Tussle deepens, AAP accuses Delhi L-G VK Saxena of interfering in govt work

DU to form Centre for Hindu Studies

Delhi horror: Four accused face murder charges

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Out on bail, Malerkotla man nabbed with 265-gm heroin

Lowest min temperature of 0.8°C recorded in 14 years

3 arrested with Malana cream

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants