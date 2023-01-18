Post khaps' warning, coach allowed to do practice in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, January 17

The junior coach who had levelled allegation of sexual harassment against minister Sandeep Singh has been allowed to do practice in Panchkula.

Was shifted to Jhajjar last month The coach was shifted to Jhajjar from Panchkula in December. She had requested for the cancellation of her transfer orders, stating that Jhajjar did not have proper practice facilities

The orders for giving her permission to do practice in Panchkula were issued by the office of the Director, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs on Monday

The Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat held in Davla village on Sunday served an ultimatum to the state government to sack the accused minister from the Cabinet by January 23

The development came a day after the Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat (a meeting of all khaps) threatened not to let the minister unfurl the Tricolor on the Republic Day. The orders for giving her permission to do practice in Panchkula were issued by the office of the Director, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) on Monday.

Employed at the DSYA, the coach was, last month, shifted to Jhajjar from Panchkula. She had requested for the cancellation of her transfer orders, stating that Jhajjar did not have proper facilities for practice.

Confirming the development, Lalita Malik, District Sports Officer (DSO), Jhajjar, said the coach had not joined at Jhajjar, but had been given the permission to do practice in Panchkula. The Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat held in Davla village on Sunday served an ultimatum to the state government to sack the accused minister from the Cabinet by January 23, otherwise they would not let him hoist the Tricolour on January 26 in any of the districts in the state. The coach belongs to a village in Jhajjar district.

“In December last year, my daughter had requested the DSYA to cancel her transfer orders, pleading that there was no 400m synthetic track for practice in Jhajjar district, while she was an active player and had been preparing for upcoming events. Even more, Jhajjar did not have the facility of gym, steam bath and physio, which were essential for an athlete,” said the coach’s father.

He claimed that his daughter had been practising in Panchkula for the past several years, but was shifted to Jhajjar from Panchkula, while as per the government policy, active players, employed as coach, could not be forced to impart training to players. They were allowed to do practice at the centre of their choice, he added.

Over a fortnight ago, the Chandigarh police had booked Sandeep Singh under sections 354 (assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on the complaint of the coach. Later, Sandeep gave up his sports portfolio. Investigation is on in the case.

Pankaj Nain, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, said all active players/outstanding sports persons (OSPs) employed as coach in his department were allowed to practice wherever their training was going on. No player was ever stopped from practice, he claimed.

“We have instructed all deputy directors (DDs) and DSOs to allow OSPs who are active players, to continue their training at their place,” Nain added.