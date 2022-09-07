Post office employee arrested for extortion bid of Rs 20 lakh

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 6

The Crime branch of the local police has arrested an employee of the post office here for allegedly trying to extort Rs 20 lakh from a businessman.

According to a spokesperson of the Police Department, the accused, identified as Shyamvir (30), working with the post office branch of Sector 22 here, had written a letter to a man, seeking money from him and issuing a threat to kill him and his family members for not paying the money.

The victim, a scrap dealer residing in the same locality, got a letter in March this year, again a letter sent through speed post by the accused in April this year, in which the threat over the non-payment of the money was reiterated. The victim was told to pay the money through a parcel to be delivered at a spot near an orphan home in Palwal district.

As a complaint was lodged with the police, the cops zeroed in on the accused working in the post office on the basis of the information collected from the department regarding the posting and delivery of the letter from here.

The accused told the police that he had sought ransom from the victim after the latter had made a significant investment in the FD scheme at the branch, where he was posted.

He said he wanted to clear some of his debts from the money to be acquired through this manner. The accused, who is a Class XII passout, was arrested on Sunday and was remanded to judicial custody after initial interrogation, said the police.