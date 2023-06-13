Post office head arrested for ‘embezzling’ Rs 15.82 lakh

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 12

A team of the economic cell of the Karnal police has arrested the post office head for allegedly embezzling Rs 15.82 lakh at Hanauri village post office in the district. The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar of Pipli, Kurukshetra.

In a complaint filed in June 2019 at Indri police station, Rakesh Kumar, sub-divisional inspector of the Karnal postal department, had alleged that Manoj was posted at Hanauri village post office as branch incharge in 2019 and he had embezzled Rs 15.82 lakh under the Sukanya Yojana and other accounts. He was accused of collecting money from account and policy holders and not depositing it in their accounts.

The Indri police had registered a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC on June 26, 2019.

The accused was produced in the court and was given two-day police remand.