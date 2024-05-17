Postal ballots: 380 cast vote

Sirsa: District Election Officer RK Singh said as per the ECI’s directives, arrangements had been made for voting from home for the differently abled and voters above 85 years. On Wednesday, 380 voters cast their vote. The process will continue until May 20. Polling parties visited the homes of these voters for the process.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday