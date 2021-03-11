Ambala: Postal Dept warns public against fraudulent links

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 26

The Postal Department has warned the public against fraudulent links being shared on social media in the name of the department. It has also requested the public not to share personal information.

In a statement released by the Chief Post Master General (CPMG) of Haryana circle, MR Schering, he said: “India Post has been observing various URLs/websites being circulated on social media, claiming to provide government subsidies through certain surveys and quizzes.

We wish to inform the citizens that India Post is not involved in any such activities as announcing subsidies, bonus or prizes based on surveys. Public receiving such notifications/messages /emails are requested not to believe or respond to such fake and spurious messages or share any personal details.”

The CPMG also requested the public not to share any personally identifiable information such as date of birth, account numbers, mobile numbers, place of birth and OTP.