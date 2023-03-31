Posts in Sports Dept to be filled soon, CM holds review meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the portfolio of Sports and Youth Affairs, directed the officials to ensure all kinds of facilities to sportspersons for their performance enhancement at national and international-level events.

He said there would be no shortage of funds in the Sports Department, adding that for the improvement and maintenance of sports infrastructure, 254 posts of groundsman, 203 of watchman-cum-gardener-cum-sweeper and 202 posts of junior coach would be filled at the earliest through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited.

The CM was presiding over a review meeting convened by the Sports Department here today.

During the meeting, Pankaj Nain, Director, Sports, apprised the Chief Minister that three state-level sports stadiums in Panchkula, Faridabad and Rohtak, 21 district sports complexes, 25 sub-divisional stadiums, 163 Rajiv Gandhi Rural Sports Complexes and 245 small-scale sports complexes are there in the state.

A demand has also been sent for a manager, 8 head coaches, three sports physiotherapists, a dietician and a psychologist for the sports academy being set up in Panchkula. For the year 2023-24, the budget of the Sports Department has been increased from Rs 540.5 crore to Rs 566.04 crore, added Nain.

He said 1,100 sports nurseries were operational in the state. The sports nursery scheme was being redefined and transferred to educational institutions. For this, the department was coordinating with the government and private institutions. Every educational institution would be given Rs 3 lakh every year to spend on sports equipment and infrastructure to enhance the talent of budding players. Besides, it has been proposed that 24 residential academies with facilities for 12 sports and accommodation for 600 athletes would be opened. In these residential academies, each player would be given Rs 400 per day food allowance, added Nain.