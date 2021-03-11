Potable water scarcity in Sonepat areas

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 26

Potable water scarcity has hit several localities in the western part of Sonepat town. The shortage of the water in the Western area of the town has peeved residents as well as councillors of the Municipal Corporation (MC).

Enraged over the frequent problem and irregular supply of potable water, all six councillors of the Western zone warned the MC authorities in this regard and threatened to stage a dharna on May 30. The councillors also raised a tender allotted by the MC for water supply. The Sonepat town has been divided into two zones – Eastern zone and Western zone. Approximately 45 per cent of the population is living in these six wards of the Western zone. Residents said they were forced to face a lot of problems due to the irregular water supply for the past eight months, but in the summer season, the problem of water shortage increases in the town.

Atul Jain, councillor, Ward No. 15, said residents were facing an acute water crisis in maximum colonies of the Western zone.