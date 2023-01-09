Potable water supply being improved in villages: Haryana minister Devender Singh Babli

Hisar, January 8
Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli today said that efforts were being made to ensure clean drinking water across all villages of the state.
Interacting with villagers during his visit to several villages in his Assembly segment, Tohana, in Fatehabad district, the minister stated that drinking water supply was being strengthened so that pure water reached every household and new water works were also being constructed as per the requirements.
The minister is mobilising support for the “Madhur Milan Samaroh” to be organised on January 23 at Bidhai Khera on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala would inaugurate several projects in the constituency at the “Madhur Milan Samaroh”.
Development and Panchayats Minister said under the “Jal Jeevan Mission”, efforts were being made to provide tap water to every household. By constituting a committee, villagers should ensure that before the construction of a road, all works, including drinking water pipeline, should be completed in a planned manner.
