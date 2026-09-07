Potato growers await pending relief under Bhavantar scheme

Potato growers in Haryana are still awaiting pending compensation under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY) for the previous crop season, with the BKU (Charuni) urging the state government to release the outstanding amount before the next sowing season begins.

Under the scheme, farmers are compensated for the difference between the government-declared secured price and the average market price when their produce is sold below the secured price. The secured price for potato was Rs 600 per quintal during the previous season. However, increased arrivals coupled with weak demand led to a substantial portion of the crop being sold below the secured price.

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BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said the sowing of potato was set to begin soon, but many farmers were yet to receive compensation for the previous crop.

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“The sowing is set to begin, but farmers are still waiting for the pending compensation. They suffered massive losses last season due to low market prices, with many unable to even recover their cost of production,” he said.

Charuni said the state government had released two instalments under the scheme, but a large number of farmers were still awaiting payment months later.

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He claimed around Rs 90 crore was outstanding for potato growers under the scheme in the state. While the union had been informed that around Rs 50 crore was sanctioned last month, the amount was yet to be credited to the farmers’ accounts, he said.

The BKU leader said farmers were already facing financial stress because of rising input costs, including expenditure on diesel, fertilisers, pesticides and other agricultural inputs.

“Under these circumstances, the delay in releasing compensation is an injustice to the farmers,” he said.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said potato sowing would begin from the first week of October and farmers needed funds to purchase seed and meet other cultivation expenses.

“The government should announce a clear timeline for releasing the outstanding amount and immediately disburse payments to farmers for whom funds have already been sanctioned,” he said.

Bains warned that if the pending compensation was not released soon, the union would be forced to launch an agitation, holding the state government responsible for the consequences.