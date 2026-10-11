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Home / Haryana / Potato sowing begins in Haryana, farmers seek Rs 900/quintal support price

Potato sowing begins in Haryana, farmers seek Rs 900/quintal support price

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:06 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Farmers said they suffered losses during the last season due to poor market rates. Tribune photo
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As potato sowing begins across the region, Haryana farmers have renewed their demand for an increase in the secured price under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY), urging the government to raise it from Rs 600 to Rs 900 per quintal to make potato cultivation financially viable.

Under the BBY, the government compensates farmers if their produce is sold below the notified secured price. The compensation is paid as the difference between the secured price and the average sale price.

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Farmers said they suffered losses during the last season due to poor market rates, fungal diseases and rising expenses on labour, storage and transportation. Prices of white-skin potatoes had fallen below Rs 200 per quintal, well below the cost of production.

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Rajiv Sharma, a potato grower, said, “Rising input costs and market volatility have been major concerns for farmers. I have reduced the area under potato cultivation from seven acres to five acres this year. The government should increase the secured price to Rs 900 per quintal.”

BKU (Charuni) spokesperson and potato farmer Rakesh Bains said, “Last year, farmers witnessed a crash in potato prices and stock was sold at throwaway rates. Since the cost of production has been increasing steadily over the years and is now around Rs 800 per quintal, farmers have been seeking a corresponding increase in the secured price.”

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“We recently held a meeting with officials of the Horticulture Department and raised concerns over the poor prices being realised by the crop. We were informed that the government is considering an increase in the secured price this year. Given the rise in production costs, we urge the government to raise it to at least Rs 900 per quintal. If potato prices continue to remain low and the secured price is not revised, farmers may start reducing the area under the crop,” he added.

District Horticulture Officer (DHO), Kurukshetra, Dr Shivendu Pratap Singh Solanki, said, “Potato sowing has started in the district. The crop is covered under the BBY, and the current secured price is Rs 600 per quintal. Farmers should adopt new varieties for better production. If they require assistance or high-quality seeds, they can approach the department or the Potato Technology Centre, Karnal.”

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