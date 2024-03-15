Pothole-ridden road near Hisar school

THE road in front of the government school in Patel Nagar has been pothole-ridden for a long time. The damaged portion gets filled with sewage water, causing much inconvenience to the teachers, schoolchildren and their parents. The authorities concerned should look into the matter.

Surender Narang, Hisar

Stray cattle hinder flow of traffic

STRAY cattle continue to roam and sit on the roads in the city, not only obstructing the flow of traffic but also causing accidents. The authorities concerned should take immediate action.

SUMAN, ROHTAK

Youngsters consuming alcohol, Swimming in canals

ON Dhakal canal head and other bridges in and around Narwana, young boys can be seen spotted consuming liquor and jumping into the water for fun, especially during summers. The police should discourage such activities as they can prove fatal. Parents should also caution their children against consuming alcohol and swimming in an inebriated state.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

