Pothole-ridden roads irk commuters in Faridabad

The pothole-ridden stretch in Faridabad connecting Ankhir Police Chowk to Sector 45 is a major cause of concern for commuters. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no action has been taken in this regard. The road must be recarpeted at the earliest. Munish Mehta, Faridabad

People should Avoid feeding stray cattle during festivals

People feeding eatables like halwa, kheer, pudi, etc. to stray cattle is a common sight during the festival of Shradh. Ignorant of the ill-effects of these foods on cows, people have been following this practice for years. As responsible citizens, people should make conscious efforts to ensure the well-being of animals. Those willing to feed them should rather donate fodder in gaushalas. Deepak Sharma, Bhiwani

Town Park or mosquito breeding ground?

Stagnant water around fountains installed in Hisar’s Town Park has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. With an increase in vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue in the town, residents are hesitant to step outdoors. The authorities concerned should conduct field visits to keep a check on areas with accumulated water. Surender Narang, Hisar

