Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Potholed roads trouble Rohtak residents

Potholes developed on a few roads in Rohtak city are not only causing inconvenience to commuters but also triggering road mishaps. The situation gets worse during rain as commuters fail to notice potholes due to waterlogging. The district authorities must repair roads as soon as possible. Abhishek Khatri, Rohtak

Set up speed curbs, check rash driving

Crossing the Kanhaiya City intersection on the road stretching from Deenbandhu Sir Chhoturam Namaste Chowk to Gogripur railway overbridge is a Herculean task. Rash driving and overspeeding poses a risk of accidents while crossing this intersection. The district administration should install red beacons on the road and also speed breakers. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Haphazard parking a nuisance

Autorickshaws parked alongside the road near the welcome gate in Ambala Cantonment has become a nuisance, causing traffic jams and troubling the commuters. The traffic police should ensure that the autos are parked in the designated place to ensure smooth movement of traffic. Sharad, Ambala Cantonment