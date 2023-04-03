Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Potholed roads trouble Rohtak residents
Potholes developed on a few roads in Rohtak city are not only causing inconvenience to commuters but also triggering road mishaps. The situation gets worse during rain as commuters fail to notice potholes due to waterlogging. The district authorities must repair roads as soon as possible. Abhishek Khatri, Rohtak
Set up speed curbs, check rash driving
Crossing the Kanhaiya City intersection on the road stretching from Deenbandhu Sir Chhoturam Namaste Chowk to Gogripur railway overbridge is a Herculean task. Rash driving and overspeeding poses a risk of accidents while crossing this intersection. The district administration should install red beacons on the road and also speed breakers. Shakti Singh, Karnal
Haphazard parking a nuisance
Autorickshaws parked alongside the road near the welcome gate in Ambala Cantonment has become a nuisance, causing traffic jams and troubling the commuters. The traffic police should ensure that the autos are parked in the designated place to ensure smooth movement of traffic. Sharad, Ambala Cantonment
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengal's Hooghly after fresh clashes during Ram Navami rally
Internet services suspended in some parts of the district ti...