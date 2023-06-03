Potholes causing accidents

Roads of the Mughal Canal market area are in a pathetic condition and full of potholes. The authorities are doing nothing about it, even though the issue has been raised at various platforms. Several accidents have taken place due to potholes. The authorities should look into the matter and make the roads motorable. Simranjeet Chawla, Karnal

Repair Sector 15 roads

Several roads of Sector 15 of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran in Jagadhri City are dotted with huge potholes that are causing inconvenience to residents. The residents of the sector have been urging the MC authorities to repair the roads, but in vain. Due to the dilapidated condition of the roads, there is always a cloud of dust in the sector. The MC must improve the condition of the roads urgently. Sagar, Jagadhri

Violation of traffic rules

Traffic rules are being violated with impunity and several drivers do not wear helmets on two-wheelers and seat-belts in cars. Driving on the wrong side of the road and jumping lights is also a common practice. Such violations, coupled with rash and negligent driving, often leads to accidents. The traffic police must take note. Som Nath, Rohtak

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]