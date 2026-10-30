Potholes on Rewari roads filled with rainwater, residents irked

Untimely spell of rain that lashed Rewari over the past two days has once again exposed the tall claims of the local administration regarding the efficacy of the drainage system.

Rain threw life out of gear as several areas of Rewari city, including the so-called posh localities like Model Town, Sector 3 and the area around the Gymkhana Club in Sector 4, were inundated.

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Rainwater accumulated on roads and streets and worsened the condition of the already damaged roads, making the lives of the residents miserable.

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The road leading to the local Civil Hospital is also in a mess, causing grave inconvenience to the patients and their attendants.

Accumulation of rainwater also leads to frequent traffic jams in the city, aggravating the woes of the residents as well as commuters. The shopkeepers of the local Sadar Bazar lament that the condition becomes pathetic due to the overflowing of drains in the market area in the morning.

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“Slush greets us as we come to open our shops and the stink raised by the sewerage water is unbearable,” said Subhash Chander, a cloth merchant. Nisha, a resident, complains that commuting from one place to another within the city has become a nightmare as the roads are riddled with potholes.

“It is rather strange that even the areas in which the chairperson and councillors of the local municipal corporation live are affected by waterlogging and damaged roads,” she remarks.