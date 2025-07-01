DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Power bills higher during Congress term, claims govt

Power bills higher during Congress term, claims govt

Says first tariff hike in seven years despite rise in procurement, operational costs
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo. iStock
Advertisement

The Haryana Government today hit back at the Opposition, claiming that there is a reduction in power bills compared to when the Congress was in power in 2014-15.

Advertisement

The power tariff of various categories has been revised from April 2025. This is the first tariff hike since FY 2017-18, introduced after seven years, despite a consistent rise in power procurement costs and operational expenses, said  the government.

Over the past decade, from 2014-15 to 2024-25, AT&C (aggregate technical & commercial) losses have been reduced from 29% to 10%. As per the revised tariff structure, the minimum monthly charges (MMC) have been abolished for all categories of domestic consumers.

Advertisement

For Category-I domestic consumers (with a connected load of up to 2 kW and monthly consumption up to 100 units), there is a reduction in monthly bills—ranging from 49% to 75% compared with 2014-15. Compared with 2024-25 rates without MMC, the increase in bills is within 10%. However, when compared with the rates of previous tariff structure with MMC, the billed amount has decreased significantly, said the government.

For Category-II consumers (with a connected load of up to 5 kW), the increase in bills over 2024-25 ranges between 3% and 9%. However, in comparison with 2014-15, the majority of consumers in this category are experiencing a reduction in their bills, with only a few slabs seeing increases of less than 1%. Around 94% of the total domestic consumers fall under Categories I and II.

Advertisement

For Category-III consumers, the increase ranges from 5% to 7%. For lower consumption levels within this category, the percentage increase may seem higher. However, Category-III accounts for only about 6% of domestic consumers, the government said.

“Recently, some misleading claims have suggested that electricity bills have increased up to four times. These claims are not correct. Bills should be evaluated against the same month of the previous year, as this accounts for similar consumption patterns. The tariff increase has been minimal and moderate,” the government added.

For high tension (HT) consumers, the tariff revision from 2024-25 to 2025-26 reflects moderate increase in the range of 7% to 10%, based on load and consumption. In the low tension (LT) category, the increase is relatively moderate, ranging from 4% to 7% across various consumer segments.

Agricultural consumers will continue paying 10 paise/unit (metered) and Rs 15/BHP/month (unmetered), with the government subsidising the rest.

'Protests part of opposition work'

“The job of the opposition parties is to speak, and they may do so, we welcome that. Protests are part of opposition work. But in the Assembly, we see they don’t even discuss things among themselves, and instead, bring hired people to protest — we have no objection to that.” — Anil Vij, Power Minister

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts