Power corpn MD visits Yamunanagar thermal plant

Power corpn MD visits Yamunanagar thermal plant

Inspects site of new unit
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jun 26, 2025 IST
Dr Saket Kumar, Managing Director of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Yamunanagar. Tribune photo
Dr Saket Kumar, Managing Director (MD) of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), visited Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP) in Yamunanagar and inspected the site of a new unit and examined ongoing work.

He reviewed the performance of existing operational units and emphasised the need for further improvements.

Kumar also underscored the importance of environmental sustainability by planting a sapling at the site, highlighting the organisation's commitment to ecological responsibility.

The HPGCL Chairman, Sanjeev Kaushal, had also chaired a high-level review meeting with officials of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to assess the progress of the 1x800 MW Ultra Super Critical Expansion Unit at the plant in Yamunanagar on June 10.

The over Rs 7,272-crore project, awarded to BHEL on 'engineering, procurement and construction' basis, is advancing steadily.

