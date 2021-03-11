Power crisis hits industrial production in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 22

A major power crisis has hit Gurugram with both residents and industrialists reeling under scheduled and unscheduled power cuts and seeking respite for the same.

The industries across the district have reported a major dip of over 15 per cent in production and demanded an immediate intervention from state Power Minister Ranjit Singh.

“We are already reeling under the Russia-Ukraine war crisis and yet to recover from the pandemic jolt. The 7 to 8 hours cut everyday has made us dependent on DG sets, which has increased the production cost and made it impossible for many small units to function,” read a letter written by Gurugram Industrial Association to the minister.

Speaking to The Tribune, Animesh Saxena , president, Gurugram Garments Exporter and Manufacturers Association, said, “The scheduled power cut is between 8 pm to 2 am, but for the past five to six days it is stretching upto 8 am and this has really left us inconvenienced. With the current cost of diesel, it’s impossible to carry on this way. The production has been hit majorly. The CM has promised to give us relief so we are expecting it soon,” he said.

It may be noted that industrial units in IMT, Manesar, Udyog Vihar, Banaula, Behrampur, IDC, Sector 37, Daultabad, Kaadipur and the Basai Industrial area are facing the same plight.

Manmohan Gaind, vice-president, Manaser Industrial Welfare Association (MIWA), said unscheduled night-long power cuts have become a regular feature in Manesar over the past couple of weeks, and it has impacted production.

Meanwhile, residential areas are struggling with their own woes as many areas have been reporting an average cut of three to four hours a day and that too unscheduled and many times at night.

“There is power shortage in the entire state and Gurugram has higher demand. As compared to past many years, the demand has increased this April with 1450 Megawatt. We have a scheduled cut of six hours for industry and one and half hours for residential areas,” said Chief Engineer Naveen Verma.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in the city on Thursday, said the government would hold a meeting with two private players and ask them to increase power supply across the state. They will be asked to provide power supply of 1,804MW to the state. Both companies already have a contract with the Haryana Government for supplying 1,424MW and 380MW power, respectively. There is a shortage of at least 300 Megawatt (MW) to 1,800MW in several areas across the state. Meanwhile, the opposition has accused the government of being indifferent to the situation.

“Gurugram is going through its worst. There are many areas where there is no electricity for a minimum of 4 to 5 hours but what have they done? They should make the defunct power houses of the state functional rather than just benefitting private players. They should be made liable for people’s discomfort,” said senior Congress Leader Ajay Yadav.

Dependent on DG sets

