Power cuts hit Panipat textile production

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 2

As much as 50 per cent production of industries in ‘Textile City’ Panipat has been hit due to power crisis. The city has been reeling under unscheduled power cuts lasting about 6-8 hours in the night and 3-4 hours in the daytime.

As per sources in the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), the demand of power is around 130 lakh unit per day but it is getting only 75-80 lakh unit per day. The gap between demand and availability of power is more than 50 lakh units per day.

Industries — over 100 spinning mills, 250 dyeing units, 200 blanket units including mink, polar and 3D bed sheet manufacturing units — are forced to shut their night shift due to unscheduled cuts.

Pritam Singh Sachdeva, president, Panipat Industrial Association, said that industries here have been badly hit due to the power crisis which is increasing day by day. Around 100 spinning mills have been working on less than 50 per cent production, he said.

SS Dhull, Superintending Engineer, UHBVN, said the headquarters has issued new schedule for power cuts. As per the new schedule, eight-hour power cut will be imposed on industry, six-and-a-half-hour cut for urban and four-hour cut for rural feeder, he said.