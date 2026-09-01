DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Power Department engineers seek more time on private licence report in Hisar

Power Department engineers seek more time on private licence report in Hisar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:15 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has urged the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) to give sufficient time to stakeholders to file detailed written submissions after the expert committee report on the proposed parallel licence for a private party in the Gurugram and Nuh revenue circles is made public.

Advertisement

Shailendra Dubey, chairman, AIPEF, has written to HERC stating that the expert committee has reportedly completed its deliberations and submitted its report to the Commission. He said the report, irrespective of its contents, can only be recommendatory in nature and cannot replace the independent statutory and quasi-judicial adjudication that the Commission is required to undertake.

Advertisement

The committee was entrusted with examining several substantive and far-reaching issues directly related to the proposed grant of the parallel distribution licence. These include statutory eligibility, financial and technical capability, the impact on the existing distribution system, consumer migration, tariff and cross-subsidy implications, universal service obligations, transmission and grid integration, consumer protection and the larger public interest.

Advertisement

The letter states that HERC must provide an opportunity for an oral hearing to AIPEF and all other concerned stakeholders before considering or relying on the expert committee’s report while deciding HERC Petition No 30 of 2026.

AIPEF said HERC should ensure that the expert committee’s report is not acted upon for any final determination until affected stakeholders have been given a full and meaningful opportunity to examine and respond to it.

Advertisement

V K Gupta, media adviser, AIPEF, said the state power minister had stated in the Assembly that the government was against a parallel licence for Gurugram and Nuh and would oppose any move to privatise power distribution.

The proposed parallel distribution licence has significant implications not only for the applicant but also for existing consumers, the existing distribution licensee, public assets, employees and the overall electricity distribution framework in Haryana.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts