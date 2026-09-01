Power Department engineers seek more time on private licence report in Hisar

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has urged the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) to give sufficient time to stakeholders to file detailed written submissions after the expert committee report on the proposed parallel licence for a private party in the Gurugram and Nuh revenue circles is made public.

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Shailendra Dubey, chairman, AIPEF, has written to HERC stating that the expert committee has reportedly completed its deliberations and submitted its report to the Commission. He said the report, irrespective of its contents, can only be recommendatory in nature and cannot replace the independent statutory and quasi-judicial adjudication that the Commission is required to undertake.

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The committee was entrusted with examining several substantive and far-reaching issues directly related to the proposed grant of the parallel distribution licence. These include statutory eligibility, financial and technical capability, the impact on the existing distribution system, consumer migration, tariff and cross-subsidy implications, universal service obligations, transmission and grid integration, consumer protection and the larger public interest.

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The letter states that HERC must provide an opportunity for an oral hearing to AIPEF and all other concerned stakeholders before considering or relying on the expert committee’s report while deciding HERC Petition No 30 of 2026.

AIPEF said HERC should ensure that the expert committee’s report is not acted upon for any final determination until affected stakeholders have been given a full and meaningful opportunity to examine and respond to it.

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V K Gupta, media adviser, AIPEF, said the state power minister had stated in the Assembly that the government was against a parallel licence for Gurugram and Nuh and would oppose any move to privatise power distribution.

The proposed parallel distribution licence has significant implications not only for the applicant but also for existing consumers, the existing distribution licensee, public assets, employees and the overall electricity distribution framework in Haryana.