Power Department's negligence

Exposed and uncovered live wires at a power junction box of the Electricity Department, close to a residential area, pose a threat to the lives of the residents of Sector 14. The photograph speaks volumes about the lackadaisical attitude of the Electricity Department.

Kumar Gupt, PANCHKULA

Highway work at snail’s pace

The Jind- Rohtak National Highway 65 is possibly the only road in the country which has not been completed for the last nine years. Looking at the slow pace of work, there's no hope that the construction work would be completed even in the next two years. The highway witnesses massive traffic round the clock. Commuting on the highway is risky as it is full of dust and debris. The NHAI must complete the highway construction as soon as possible. Ramesh Gupta, narwana

Reconstruct speed breakers

Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk on the intersection of Sector 8 and 9 in Ambala City is connected to many colonies and highways with Hisar, Ambala Cantt and Chandigarh. Speed-breakers on the road have vanished as the stretch has been re-carpeted. The authorities concerned are requested to reconstruct speed-breakers to prevent accidents. Gian P Kansal, ambala

