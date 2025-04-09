Power dept told to pay Rs 5K compensation

The Haryana Right to Service Commission has ordered the Electricity Department to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation to a complainant due to shortcomings of the department. The commission found that Om Prakash, a resident of Bhiwani, was deprived of the facility of increasing the load of agricultural electricity connection under the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme due to the negligence of the department.

An official spokesperson said Om Prakash had applied for load enhancement on July 13, 2024. However, the department rejected his application by showing a pending electricity theft penalty of Rs 28,000 in his name. Later, during investigation, it was discovered that the theft was actually committed by his brother, Ved Prakash, who had taken a direct supply from the transformer.

Even though Ved Prakash paid the penalty on September 26, 2024, the amount continued to be shown under Om Prakash’s name.

Due to the department's failure to update records, Om Prakash could not get the benefit of the scheme for increasing the load. The commission, considering it a serious administrative lapse, has issued an order to pay compensation under Section 17(1)(h) of the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014.

It said he should submit his bank details to the officers concerned by April 25 to receive the compensation. The commission has directed the department to conduct an internal inquiry and recover the compensation from those responsible.