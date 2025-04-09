DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Power dept told to pay Rs 5K compensation

Power dept told to pay Rs 5K compensation

Failure to update records deprived complainant of scheme
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

The Haryana Right to Service Commission has ordered the Electricity Department to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation to a complainant due to shortcomings of the department. The commission found that Om Prakash, a resident of Bhiwani, was deprived of the facility of increasing the load of agricultural electricity connection under the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme due to the negligence of the department.

An official spokesperson said Om Prakash had applied for load enhancement on July 13, 2024. However, the department rejected his application by showing a pending electricity theft penalty of Rs 28,000 in his name. Later, during investigation, it was discovered that the theft was actually committed by his brother, Ved Prakash, who had taken a direct supply from the transformer.

Even though Ved Prakash paid the penalty on September 26, 2024, the amount continued to be shown under Om Prakash’s name.

Advertisement

Due to the department's failure to update records, Om Prakash could not get the benefit of the scheme for increasing the load. The commission, considering it a serious administrative lapse, has issued an order to pay compensation under Section 17(1)(h) of the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014.

It said he should submit his bank details to the officers concerned by April 25 to receive the compensation. The commission has directed the department to conduct an internal inquiry and recover the compensation from those responsible.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper