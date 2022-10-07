Power discom begins interest waiver scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

As a part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has started an interest waiver scheme for the payment of outstanding electricity bills. Power consumers and those who currently do not have an active connection residing in urban and rural areas can take advantage of this scheme.

The interest waiver scheme of the DHBVN will be applicable till November 30, 2022

An official spokesperson said the power consumers, who had not cleared their bills till December 31, 2021, will be able to avail the benefit of the scheme. This interest waiver scheme of the DHBVN will be applicable till November 30, 2022.

The spokesperson informed that the scheme was applicable for domestic, urban and rural agricultural consumers, government departments, gram panchayats and municipal corporations. The entire surcharge/interest amount will be frozen on making lump sum payments under the scheme and apart from this, a separate rebate of five per cent will be given.

Those consumers who are unable to deposit the lump sum amount can deposit the outstanding amount in three instalments and the interest will be waived on the payment of six consecutive bills.

The spokesperson said under this scheme, interest will be charged at the rate of 11 per cent per annum instead of the prevailing 1.5 per cent monthly interest for all other categories.The remaining interest amount will be frozen, the spokesman added.