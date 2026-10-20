Power employees burn effigies of Khattar, Haryana CM Saini, HERC chairman to oppose licence for distribution to private firm

Power employees and engineers across Haryana burnt effigies of Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) chairman Mukesh Garg to protest against the commission’s decision to grant a parallel electricity distribution licence to private company Eleven Power Private Limited for Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts.

The protest rallies were held in several cities, including Hisar, Bhiwani, Kaithal and Pehowa, under the banner of the Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Samyukta Sangharsh Morcha.

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Morcha leader Ravinder Ghanghas said the forum had called a three-day statewide strike from October 22 to 24 to oppose the decision. He termed the grant of a parallel distribution licence for 25 years a black day in the history of Haryana’s power sector.

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They alleged that the commission’s decision, taken with the backing of the state government, was anti-people and anti-employee. It said handing over high-revenue areas to a private company would weaken the state-owned Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and undermine its financial viability.

In a press statement, Baljit Beniwal, a leader of the Morcha described the move as indirect privatisation of the state’s power sector. He said the decision had triggered widespread resentment among power employees and engineers, who feared that the government and the commission were paving the way for the transfer of state-owned power utilities to private entities.

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The employees’ body maintained that handing over industrial and commercial hubs generating substantial revenue to a private company would weaken the public-sector utility. It also expressed apprehension that four more districts could be handed over to a large industrialist in the near future.

VK Gupta, media adviser to the Morcha, said the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), along with the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, was prepared to launch immediate and decisive action against the parallel distribution licence granted for Gurugram and Nuh. He said the AIPEF fully supported the decisions taken by the Haryana Power Employees and Engineers Joint Action Committee.

The employees body also raised concerns over the HERC’s statutory powers and its dependency on an expert committee’s recommendations. It said the decision could have implications for the protection of public investment, the cross-subsidy mechanism, rural and agricultural consumers, and the long-term viability of public-sector power utilities.