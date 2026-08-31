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Home / Haryana / Power employees to intensify stir over parallel licence system

Power employees to intensify stir over parallel licence system

Acccuse govt of ‘betrayal’ over assurances; to burn copies of policy documents at SDO offices today

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:24 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Action Front have given a call of state-wide strike for August 11, 12 and 13.
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The Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Front on Sunday announced the next phase of its agitation following the Haryana Government’s “breach of promise and betrayal” of employees over assurances regarding the parallel licence system and the establishment of an Agricultural Distribution Corporation.

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The employees announced that protests would be held across the state at sub-divisional offices by burning copies of the documents related to the parallel licence system and the Agricultural Distribution Corporation on August 31. On September 3, employees and consumers will present their arguments before the HERC while appealing for a fresh hearing, said leaders of the front. They demanded that a meeting be called for early resolution of the employees’ grievances.

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Devender Singh Hooda, chairman of the front, said that the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) was rapidly advancing the process for the parallel licence system to hand over power distribution in Gurugram and Nuh to private power companies.

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“We held discussions with the state Power Minister on August 10 and our agitation was suspended following written assurances. Now, both the government and HERC have reneged on that promise. New guidelines were issued and a report was submitted on August 26. We will oppose this move,” said Hooda.

The meeting was presided over by HPEA General Secretary and was attended by Ravinder Ghanghas, Devender Singh Hooda, Yashpal Deswal, Suresh Rathi, Rajesh Sirohi, Baljit Beniwal and dozen other leaders. “There is immense resentment among the employees regarding the functioning of the state government and HERC. A letter regarding the parallel license system would be written to the CM and all MLAs are urged to raise the issue and voice their opposition to the parallel license system and the creation of the Agricultural Distribution Corporation in the Assembly session tomorrow,” Ghanghas said.

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“The tariff-based competitive bidding for interstate transmission lines is a step towards privatisation of HVPN and we strongly oppose it,” said Ghanghas, warning that employees would resort to a strike if the state government did not resolve their issues. The front submitted letters regarding their demands to all MLAs, emphasising that the matter was not limited to just two districts, but involved the interests of millions of rural and agricultural consumers across the state.

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