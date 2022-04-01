Power line losses have come down, says Haryana Power Minister

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 31

Power Minister Ranjit Singh said 33-kv sub-stations were being built and capacity addition of old sub-stations was being done by the state government for the uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers.

Addressing a public meeting in Faridpur village of Hisar today, he said smart meters were being installed in the urban areas in various districts of the state. These meters were having state-of-the-art technology and software data through which the consumers could get information about the load, unit, voltage and frequency of electricity.

The Power Minister said the line losses had also come down drastically in the state. He announced an amount of Rs 5 lakh from his voluntary fund for the Pabra Gaushala.