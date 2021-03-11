Power lines snapped in Hisar district

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 23

Rain and thunderstorms lashed the region, including Fatehabad, Sirsa, Hisar and Jind districts. The storm wreaked havoc, especially in the Fatehabad region, as nearly 200 electricity poles and around 20 transformers got uprooted due to the intensity of the storm.

In Sirsa, around 50 electricity poles were uprooted due to the thunderstorm.

The Meteorological Department and the Met office of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University have predicted more thunderstorms tonight.