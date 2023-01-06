Power Minister pulls up SDO for ‘ignoring’ plaints

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 5

Power Minister Ranjit Singh pulled up an SDO of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Nigam (DHBVN) in Barwala town of the district for allegedly ignoring the complaints of the consumers.

Listening to public grievances during a ‘bijli panchayat’ here today, the minister got upset when a person approached him, alleging that the SDO concerned was causing a delay in providing power connections.

Ranjit directed the official to mend his way of functioning and added that even the Barwala MLA had complained about him in the past. “This is unacceptable and you will have to face the consequences if there is any more complaint against you,” he told the SDO, who was present in the meeting.

The minister further directed DHBVN officials to ensure pending electricity connections to ‘dhanis’ at the earliest.

Directing DHBVN officials to redress the problems of the consumers at the earliest, he said strict action would be taken against those found showing laxity towards their work.

Ranjit further said efforts were being made in a planned manner to provide solar tubewell connections to maximum farmers in the state. Besides this, subsidy was being given on solar tubewell connections, he added.

Talking to the media, he said in the ‘bijli panchayat’ organised on the fifth day of every month, issues of more than 70 per cent people were resolved on the spot.