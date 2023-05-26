Power nigam XEN dismissed over 'embezzlement' of Rs 49 cr

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 25

An executive engineer (XEN) of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has been dismissed in a case of alleged embezzlement of Rs 49 crore, committed in the name of gratuity payment issued to 1,049 fake retirees of the power utility.

As per the report of a special team deputed by the Chief Auditor of the UHBVN, Panchkula, to conduct the audit at the nigam’s Bilaspur and Jagadhri offices, the alleged embezzlement had been committed in the office of the XEN, sub-urban division, Jagadhri, during 2018 to 2021.

The fraud came to light when Suresh Kumar of Panipat lodged a complaint at the Samalkha police station in February 2022, alleging that money was being sent to his bank account by unknown persons through a branch of Bilaspur town of Yamunanagar district. On Suresh’s complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested several UHBVN officials.

On the other hand, after the registration of the said FIR, the higher UBHVN authorities got an audit conducted at its offices in Bilaspur and Jagadhri by the special team.

As per the team’s report, the alleged fraud was committed by signing cheques and cash vouchers containing the names of persons, who were not bonafide pensioners/ retirees of the UHBVN, as no gratuity payment order (GPO) was ever issued to them. But payments were made to them by the XEN.

Considering the gravity of the case, the UHBVN Managing Director appointed RP Bhasin, District and Session Judge (retired), as the inquiry officer on July 14, 2022. The inquiry officer submitted his report before the MD on February 15 this year. Following this, the action to dismiss the XEN was taken.

“The competent authority has concluded that charges against the XEN are fully proven. He was found indulging in corruption/ embezzlement and committing misconduct of extremely serious nature, which is unbecoming of a public servant. Therefore, it has been decided to dismiss him from service with immediate effect,” reads the letter issued by Under Secretary/ HR-I, UHBVN, Panchkula, on May 23.