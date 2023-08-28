Power officials assaulted, case registered

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 27

The police have registered a case against some villagers, including women for protesting against officials of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam who went to Kharak Punia village of the district today.

A Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam official, Mukesh, lodged the complainant that a group of villagers started throwing stones on them when they reached the village to start the work of replacing th power meters.

The police said a case under Sections 186, 353 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the villagers.

The power officials team returned without executing the work of replacing the power meters.

