Power Ombudsman pulls up DHBVN over failure to produce records, directs finalisation of recoverable dues within 15 days

Haryana Electricity Ombudsman Rakesh Kumar Khanna has expressed serious concern over the functioning of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and directed its officials to determine the final and duly verified amount recoverable from a consumer within 15 days. The directions were issued during the hearing of an appeal filed by Gurugram resident Karam Chand Gogia.

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During the hearing conducted through video conferencing, the Ombudsman observed that despite several opportunities, DHBVN officials had failed to furnish adequate records relating to the old electricity connection, including M&P checking reports, ledger extracts and other relevant documents. As a result, adjudication of the matter had been unduly delayed.

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In his interim order, the Ombudsman observed that the plea of shifting of records or change in the billing agency does not absolve the utility of its statutory responsibility. Under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, and the regulations of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), the licensee is duty-bound to maintain consumer records in a secure, complete and readily retrievable manner.

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Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Ombudsman directed the Director (Operations), DHBVN, Hisar, to organise a special coordination meeting or camp at his office or any other suitable venue. The proceedings of the camp will be chaired by the Chairman, Corporate Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF), UHBVN.

Senior officers from the IT, Commercial Back Office, M&P, Vigilance, Operations and Audit wings, among others, have been directed to participate in the exercise. They have been asked to reconcile the available records, reconstruct missing data wherever legally permissible and arrive at a final figure of recoverable arrears in accordance with the provisions of the DHBVN Sales Manual, 2013.

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The Ombudsman made it clear that the officers concerned would continue the exercise until a final and duly audited figure is determined on the basis of available documentary evidence and sound reasoning. The entire exercise is to be completed within 15 days, and the Chairman, Corporate CGRF, is required to submit the minutes of the meeting along with the final reconciled figure to the Ombudsman within three days of completion.

The Ombudsman further emphasised that sufficient opportunities had already been granted to the respondents. Any further delay or non-compliance with the directions may invite appropriate proceedings, including imposition of costs under the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (Forum and Ombudsman) Regulations, 2020.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 10 at the office of the Electricity Ombudsman, Haryana, in Panchkula. The Ombudsman has clarified that in the event of non-appearance by any party, the proceedings shall continue ex parte.