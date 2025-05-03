Power poles down, wheat bags soaked as rain disrupts region

A midnight thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds lashed Panipat and Sonepat districts on Friday, disrupting power supply and damaging infrastructure. Several electricity poles broke and transformers were damaged, particularly affecting domestic and agricultural feeders.

In Sonepat, around 75 poles were broken and five transformers fell in Gohana, Gannaur, and Kundli areas. Power was also affected in the city, though no major equipment damage was reported. “Mainly the rural domestic supply (RDS) and agricultural feeders were impacted,” said Ashwani Kaushik, XEN, Sub Urban.

In Panipat, 18 poles were reported broken and three transformers fell, while 25 poles were left tilted. “The main issue was in RDS and agricultural feeders, but teams are working continuously. In urban areas, rain following intense heat caused cables to melt, which are now being replaced,” said Dharam Suhag, Superintending Engineer.

Power complaints poured in throughout the day in urban areas. The weather also impacted wheat procurement. Although 95 per cent of procured wheat had already been lifted in Panipat and 80 per cent in Sonepat by Thursday evening, some wheat stocks in grain markets still got wet.