Power staff protest in Haryana’s Ambala, gherao Anil Vij’s residence

Hundreds of employees under the banner of Haryana State Electricity Board Workers' Union held a demonstration in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday.

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The employees from across the state had gathered at the Indira Park in Ambala Cantonment, took out a protest march and reached Shastri colony to gherao the residence of the Haryana power minister Anil Vij, and submit a memorandum.

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As the minister was out of town, the employees staged a dharna and kept waiting outside the colony. They refused to submit the memorandum to the officials and raised slogans in support of their demands.

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The employees said that they will submit the memorandum to the minister only.

Ambala Circle secretary Satbir Deshwal said that the union has a long-pending 14-point demand charter including increase in wages of contractual employees, risk allowance and abolition of online transfer policy.

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The employees said the objective behind the protest was to meet the energy minister and apprise him about the problems being faced by the employees. If the demands are not met, the employees will be forced to intensify the protest.

Late in the evening, Vij reached Ambala Cantonment and accepted the memorandum.

He assured the employee that soon a meeting will be arranged with the senior officials in Chandigarh to discuss the issues.

The minister said that due to some family issues he was out of town. His brother is admitted at PGI Chandigarh. The demands of the employees will be discussed, and he has already issued directions to prepare file regarding the allowances.