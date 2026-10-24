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Home / Haryana / Power strike hits Fatehabad, farmers protest after 10-hour outage in Talwara

Power strike hits Fatehabad, farmers protest after 10-hour outage in Talwara

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:25 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Women carry drinking water from a distant source on a cart amid a power outage in Bhuna.
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The three-day statewide strike by Haryana power employees entered its second day on Friday, disrupting work at electricity offices and affecting power supply in several areas in Fatehabad district. Farmers at Talwara village protested at the 132-kV substation in Jakhal after a nearly 10-hour power outage, while Congress MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria extended support to the employees’ agitation in Fatehabad.

Power supply in Talwara was disrupted around 10 am on Thursday. When the electricity was not restored by 6 pm, the farmers reached the substation and accused the authorities of deliberately cutting their village’s supply. A heated argument also took place between the farmers and the Jakhal Station House Officer. Power supply was restored around 8 pm, after which the farmers called off their protest.

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In Jakhal town, power supply also remained disrupted from around 8 pm on Thursday, causing inconvenience to residents. Municipal committee chairman Vikas Kamra and ward councillors visited the power corporation office on Friday morning and demanded immediate restoration. Kamra alleged that the local sub-divisional officer, Rakesh Kumar, did not respond to repeated phone calls. He said a complaint would be sent to the government and the district administration.

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Meanwhile, Daulatpuria backed the striking employees in Fatehabad and accused the government of favouring private companies by granting 25-year power distribution licences in Gurugram and Nuh. The employee representatives and several workers’ and farmers’ organisations demanded that the privatisation decision be withdrawn.

In Bhuna, the Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Forum submitted a memorandum addressed to Sirsa MP Kumari Selja through former Haryana Youth Congress secretary Ankit Shilla. The forum opposed privatisation, the proposed new distribution company and the installation of smart meters across the state.

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The employee leaders warned that the agitation would intensify if the government failed to withdraw its decisions. They said privatisation could increase electricity costs of farmers, labourers, small traders and other consumers.

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