Power strike sparks crisis across Haryana

A three-day statewide strike by around 40,000 electricity employees and engineers plunged several areas of Haryana into darkness on Thursday, disrupting water supply, industrial production and other essential services. Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh were among the worst-hit districts, with an estimated 10 lakh consumers affected and over 3,000 power complaints received in Gurugram within 12 hours of the agitation beginning.

The Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Front called the strike from 10 pm on October 21 to October 24, protesting against the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s October 19 order granting Eleven Power Private Limited a 25-year parallel electricity distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh. The move is the first of its kind in Haryana, the employees said, demanding immediate cancellation of the licence and a clear policy against parallel licensing.

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Several areas, including Sectors 5, 7, 10A and 52, Palam Vihar and Daulatabad in Gurugram, reported outages. Faults in power lines remained unattended, with residents alleging that complaint centres had stopped responding and repairs would be undertaken only after the strike ended. In several localities, the disruption also triggered drinking water shortages.

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Industrial units in Gurugram’s Sectors 37, Kadipur and Basai reported halted operations, raising fears of losses running into crores of rupees if supply remained disrupted. Deepak Maini, chairman of the Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry, said power cuts had brought machinery and production to a standstill, threatening business operations and timely deliveries.

In Faridabad, residents of NIT-2 blocked a road after an outage lasting around 13 hours, saying their household water supplies had also run out. Police intervened to disperse the protesters. In Nuh, outages affected areas including Punhana, Nagina and Firozpur Jhirka.

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The state government, meanwhile, urged employees to call off the strike. Energy Minister Anil Vij said the government opposed privatisation and had challenged the HERC order before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), seeking a stay.

“Leave the path of strike and join us to fight the legal battle against it,” Vij said, offering to let employees assist the government’s counsel or engage their own lawyer. He said the HERC was an autonomous body under Central law.

Employee leaders questioned the government’s response, arguing that parallel distribution rights could pave the way for wider privatisation and threaten jobs and affordable electricity. Subhash Lamba, national president of the Electricity Employees Federation of India, and Shailendra Dubey of the All India Power Engineers Federation backed the agitation.

Constituent organisations of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the Sarv Karamchari Sangh Haryana and trade unions, including CITU, AITUC, INTUC and AIUTUC, also extended support and held demonstrations at several places. Talks between Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh and employees failed to break the deadlock.