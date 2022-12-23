Power supply being cut in villages to disrupt Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana: Congress

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 23

Accusing the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government of trying to disrupt the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Congress claimed that power supply is being interrupted for the purpose.

Addressing media on second day of Yatra in Haryana, former CM and senior Congress leader Bhupender Singh Hooda said the village where they camped last night was plunged into darkness.

“Bhadas village where we camped at night and nearby areas had electricity till Yatra entered Nuh, but then the power supply of the entire area was disrupted. The officials have no reason to offer. They did not want people to see, join or greet Rahul Gandhi but even in darkness people thronged streets. If this is what you do then you will have to cut electricity in entire Haryana as the state supports us,” said Hooda.

Supporting the allegations, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said they faced difficulties in all BJP-ruled states but Haryana came across worst.

"In some states they tore our posters, somewhere tried creating law and order issues but Haryana is their meanest attempt. I told you how the craters in Haryana roads made us scared of walking for the first time during this yatra. Now they are cutting off the electricity in villages where we are camping or walking through. Putting people through inconvenience for political vendetta is not good,” said Jairam.

The leaders also accused cops of stopping people from joining yatra or walking along.

Even Rahul Gandhi referring to such obstacles said neither such tactics nor the Covid propaganda would stop them as rally was fuelled by love.

Meanwhile, aided by Congress MP Deepender Hooda, agitating medical students of state too met Rahul Gandhi.

