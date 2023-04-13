Power theft of over Rs 50 crore detected during last fiscal year

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 12

The meters and protection circle of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has detected theft to the tune Rs 53.12 crore during the last financial year.

As per the information, the meters and protection circle tested 63,195 suspected meters in five labs of the power utility, while 26,615 industrial connections were tested by 21 teams in the field from April 2022 to March 2023.

The theft was detected on account of tempered, burnt, slow running, and reading not visible in display of meters in 10 districts — Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Jhajjar and Rohtak — being managed by the UHBVN. To cater these districts, the power utility has meter testing laboratories in Ambala, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Kaithal and Rohtak.

An official said, “While in case of direct theft (using kundi method), the teams of operation wings act on the spot and impose fine, but in case of indirect theft wherein meters are tempered with by various means, the meters are sent to the labs for testing. People burn the meters and claim that it got burnt in some incident, damage the display so that the reading is not shown in the meter, (however sometimes display develop snags internally too), create hole in the body to disturb the internal wiring so that the actual consumption is not recorded and use remotes to stop the meter. In 90 per cent cases, the data is recovered and then the bills are generated for recovery.”

Rajiv Anand, Superintending Engineer, Meters and Protection Circle (Dhulkote), Ambala, UHBVN, said, “The theft to the tune of Rs 53.12 crore was detected and the amount was recovered by the department. The faulty and tempered meters seized from the field are sent to the testing labs for investigation, while the industrial connections are checked on the spot with the help of vans equipped with testing facilities. There are over 31,000 industrial connections over the 10 districts and the number of theft cases increases in the summers.”

“With the upgrade of meters over the years, the methods of stealing power have also changed, and to detect the theft we have also upgraded our equipment and regular training of the staff is also conducted. Since our labs are NABL accredited and the reports of the meter testing lab is considered final in the court of law, sometime meters from even Chandigarh, Jaipur and some other states are also sent for testing,” the Superintending Engineer added.