Power tussle takes centre stage in Gurugram deputy mayor election

After an eight-month delay, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is set to elect its senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor on April 30, ending a prolonged stalemate and triggering intense political activity in the city.

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The Haryana Government issued the notification late on April 28, leaving councillors with less than 48 hours to mobilise support. The short notice has led to speculation that the move was aimed at preventing cross-voting and last-minute defections.

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Although the BJP holds a numerical edge in the civic body, the main contest has emerged within the party itself. The election has turned into a high-stakes battle between Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Haryana Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh, both seeking to assert dominance in the region.

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The contest is being viewed as a continuation of their recent rivalry during the Municipal Corporation of Manesar election, where differences between the two camps disrupted proceedings.

Political observers describe the Gurugram election as a “litmus test” to gauge influence in the Ahirwal belt.