Power union to launch stir

Chandigarh, October 14
The Electricity Employees Federation of India (EEFI) will launch a nationwide agitation against the Union Government. Briefing mediapersons here today, Subhash Lamba, vice-president of the EEFI, said 15 resolutions were passed during the three-day ninth convention of the federation held here.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...