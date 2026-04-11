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Home / Haryana / Power utilities UHBVN, DHBVN seek relaxation in surcharge recovery rules

Power utilities UHBVN, DHBVN seek relaxation in surcharge recovery rules

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission to hold public hearing first

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:29 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Haryana’s power distribution companies—Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN)—have approached the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) seeking amendments to the existing rules governing the recovery of the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS). However, the Commission has refrained from taking an immediate decision and has opted for a transparent public hearing process.

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The DISCOMs have filed petitions requesting relaxation of Regulation 68 of the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) Regulations, 2024, for the financial year 2025-26. As per the current framework, additional costs arising from fuel and power procurement are recovered from consumers on a monthly basis.

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The utilities, however, have proposed deferring this monthly recovery. Instead, they have suggested that the amount be recovered in subsequent financial years at a uniform rate of 47 paise per unit across all consumer categories. They have also sought to include carrying cost (interest) to ensure systematic recovery of dues.

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The Commission has made it clear that any decision impacting consumers will be taken only after considering the views of the public and stakeholders. A public notice has been issued inviting objections and suggestions from all concerned.

Any individual or organisation wishing to support or oppose the petitions may submit written comments to the HERC by May 1.

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To ensure transparency, the Commission has scheduled a public hearing on May 14 at 11.30 am at its courtroom in Panchkula. All stakeholders who submit their objections within the stipulated time will be given an opportunity to present their views.

Through this process, the Commission will assess the merit of the DISCOMs’ proposal. The primary objective is to strike a balance between the financial stability of power utilities and the protection of electricity consumer interests.

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