Power workers’ panel urges govt to stop parallel distribution licence

The Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Action Committee has registered strong opposition to the process of granting a parallel electricity distribution licence to a private company in the state and has demanded immediate intervention by the state government.

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Devender Hooda, senior spokesperson for the Joint Action Committee, said the report of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) expert committee should be made public immediately, and all stakeholders should be given a full opportunity to register their objections and present their views.

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The business plan of Eleven Power Private Limited, which is in the race for the parallel licence, is based entirely on “cherry-picking”, he said, adding that the company is focusing solely on high-revenue, heavy-load areas in Gurugram and Nuh while ignoring rural and agricultural consumers.

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Ravinder Ghanghas, spokesperson for the Haryana Power Utilities, said that if high-revenue industrial and commercial consumers shift to the private sector, the financial health of the state-owned corporation, DHBVN, will be severely impacted. This will directly disadvantage the state’s farmers, rural consumers and low-income households, as the cross-subsidy framework would completely collapse.

“Under Section 43 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the Universal Supply Obligation (USO) mandates that a distribution licensee must supply electricity to all consumers within its designated area without discrimination. The private company’s ‘phased rollout’ model and its target of capturing only a 15 per cent share of consumers constitute a direct violation of the Universal Supply Obligation,” he said.

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The Joint Action Committee demanded that the report be publicly disclosed and presented to all stakeholders and the general public. The government should immediately place this highly sensitive issue before the Cabinet or the floor of the Haryana Assembly so that the ruling party and the Opposition can openly discuss the matter. The process of granting a licence at “express speed” to a company that is only one year old, possessing nothing but shares and having zero experience in electricity distribution or infrastructure, must be stopped immediately.

All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) media adviser VK Gupta said the federation had urged HERC to uphold transparency, fairness and the larger public interest by rejecting the parallel distribution licence petition.

The committee has warned that if the government fails to intervene immediately, electricity employees and engineers across the state will be compelled to launch a massive agitation in the public interest.