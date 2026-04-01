Haryana powercom official booked for making casteist remarks

The Sonepat police have registered a case against Geetu Ram Tanwar, Superintending Engineer (SE) of UHBVN, Sonepat, who was recently suspended after a video went viral on social media showing him allegedly using objectionable casteist language. The case has been filed under Section 196 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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The complaint was lodged by Advocate Pranaya Deep Singh, who informed the Commissioner of Police that the viral video featured Tanwar making highly derogatory remarks, offensive to religious sentiments and indecent in nature, with specific reference to a particular caste. In the video, Tanwar allegedly stated: “Wherever a Jat or a Jhota (male buffalo) is found, I will strike them with a stick.” Singh argued that such statements foment animosity, hatred and tension within society, amounting to incitement to violence.

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He added that remarks of this nature undermine social harmony and could precipitate conflict among different communities, particularly when made by an individual holding a position of responsibility.