PPP, pension complaints dominate at Haryana CM's function

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 26

The Mukhyamantri Jan Samvad programme of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday witnessed a plethora of complaints here as more than 800 persons came to get their issues resolved.

A maximum of around 200 complaints were related to Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), pension and BPL ration cards, followed by police, panchayat, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and other departments, said an official.

The CM had divided the complaints into four groups. The complaints related to the police were listened by the IGP Karnal Range Satender Kumar Gupta, while the complaints related to ULB were assigned to Director ULB DK Behera, and the complaints related to the PPP and BPL ration cards were listened by the CM’s deputy principal secretary K Makrand Pandurang. The remaining complaints related to Panchayati Raj Department, UHBVN, revenue, and others were listened by the CM.

“It’s my fifth Jan Samvad programme in a district and similar programmes will be organised in other districts soon. It is my duty to resolve the issues of the general public. Most of the complaints were resolved on the spot, while for some complaints, directions have been given to the officials concerned. The remaining would be resolved after discussing with officials in Chandigarh,” said the CM.

Khattar had two meetings with people of two different wards. In the morning, he interacted with people of ward-2 at Nari Village part-1 and later in the evening, he listened to the issues of people of ward-13. People raised the issues of THE poor condition of roads, sewerage and other civic issues. The CM directed the officials to resolve theSE at the earliest. Khattar also inaugurated a park along Western Yamuna Canal which was developed in 3.10 acres at a cost of Rs 2.40 crore.

Khattar also inaugurated a blood donation camp, organised by the National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists, an NGO, and appealed to people to donate blood as it saves many lives.

