Practise austerity, stay accessible: Smriti Irani to legislators

Talking tough with party MLAs at her first meeting here on Friday, BJP state in-charge Smriti Irani gave them lessons in austerity and stressed the need to stay connected to their constituencies.

Sources said Irani underlined the party’s expectations from all MLAs, asking them to highlight the achievements of the government and take these to the people. Her message comprised four broad points, with the main focus on ensuring that MLAs stayed in their respective constituencies and remained available to the people. She highlighted the need for night stays in their constituencies and stressed austerity to establish connect with the people.

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Sources said Irani emphasised better coordination between the party and the government while insisting that MLAs proactively take government policies to the people. She said the party would closely monitor their speeches to ascertain how often they highlighted the government’s policies.The ministers presented report cards of their departments, explaining the work done and their goals, sources said.