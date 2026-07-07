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Home / Haryana / Pradeep Gahlot elected president of MDU teachers’ association

Pradeep Gahlot elected president of MDU teachers’ association

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:47 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Dr Pradeep Gahlot (right) and Dr Mahesh (left) with former MDUTA president Dr Vikas Siwach.
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Dr Pradeep Gahlot of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) has been elected president of the Maharshi Dayanand University Teachers’ Association (MDUTA), winning by a margin of 105 votes. The election witnessed a direct contest between Gahlot and Dr Vanita Roj from the Department of Education for the post of president. Gahlot secured 185 votes, while Vanita polled 80 votes.

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In another key result, Dr Mahesh Kumar from the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences was elected secretary, securing 177 votes with a margin of 87 votes. He defeated Dr Sapna Sharma from the Department of Forensic Science, who received 90 votes. Returning Officer-cum-MDUTA administrator Prof Vazir Nehra said a total of 268 votes were cast in the election. In the presidential contest, three votes were declared invalid.

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Arun Hooda of UIET was elected unopposed as treasurer. In addition, eight faculty members — Dr Naveen Khatak, Dr Anil Sangwan, Dr Goldy Puri, Dr Divya, Dr Rajesh, Dr Savita Rathi, Dr Sapna and Dr Mahender — were also elected unopposed to the executive committee. Gahlot said he would work towards addressing teachers’ concerns, safeguarding their professional interests and strengthening the university’s academic and research ecosystem.

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