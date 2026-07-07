Pradeep Gahlot elected president of MDU teachers’ association

Dr Pradeep Gahlot of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) has been elected president of the Maharshi Dayanand University Teachers’ Association (MDUTA), winning by a margin of 105 votes. The election witnessed a direct contest between Gahlot and Dr Vanita Roj from the Department of Education for the post of president. Gahlot secured 185 votes, while Vanita polled 80 votes.

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In another key result, Dr Mahesh Kumar from the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences was elected secretary, securing 177 votes with a margin of 87 votes. He defeated Dr Sapna Sharma from the Department of Forensic Science, who received 90 votes. Returning Officer-cum-MDUTA administrator Prof Vazir Nehra said a total of 268 votes were cast in the election. In the presidential contest, three votes were declared invalid.

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Arun Hooda of UIET was elected unopposed as treasurer. In addition, eight faculty members — Dr Naveen Khatak, Dr Anil Sangwan, Dr Goldy Puri, Dr Divya, Dr Rajesh, Dr Savita Rathi, Dr Sapna and Dr Mahender — were also elected unopposed to the executive committee. Gahlot said he would work towards addressing teachers’ concerns, safeguarding their professional interests and strengthening the university’s academic and research ecosystem.